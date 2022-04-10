Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed for final ‘Better Call Saul’ series

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed for the final series of Better Call Saul.

READ MORE: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review – pointless sequel adds nothing to one of the greatest TV shows of all time

Actor Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul this month before the Breaking Bad spin-off TV series wraps after seven years.

A first look at Breaking Bad’s Cranston and Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the final season of the hit spin-off show was shared by programme makers earlier today (April 10).

It was shared with the caption: “They’re coming back”.

You can see the post below.