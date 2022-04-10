Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed for final ‘Better Call Saul’ series

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed for the final series of Better Call Saul.
Actor Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul this month before the Breaking Bad spin-off TV series wraps after seven years.
A first look at Breaking Bad’s Cranston and Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the final season of the hit spin-off show was shared by programme makers earlier today (April 10).
It was shared with the caption: “They’re coming back”.
