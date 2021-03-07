LATEST

Bryant vs. LIU Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football
Bryant Bulldogs vs. LIU Sharks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Bryant vs LIU Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, March 7
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, Long Island, NY
Network: NEC Front Row

Bryant (0-0) vs LIU (0-0) Game Preview

Why Bryant Will Win

The Bulldogs warmed up in the second half of the 2019 season with a nasty secondary and are just one offense to achieve against mediocrity.

It was not any type of player in the NEC, but after a terrible start it got better and better. LIU is not going to launch a bombardment to do any sort of firing on it, and it is a plus considering the initial Bryant is upside down. The production will not be explosive, but it should be good enough against just one team that needs all the work.

Why LIU will win

Not only did the LIU Sharks go 0–10 two years ago, it was also not all that out of a good fight with a shock with Dukesne and a 27–22 loss to Bryant.

Coming back, the team that was unable to move the ball should be better moot to help a defense that was not perfect, but did a lot of bending — not breaking — completely.

The skills to go with an experienced defense are going to improve the parts completely which should be enough to win a few games on their own.

What is going to happen

Bryant has to hit the ground running with a new defense, hoping for new parts to rise and break away from the cliff. LIU went through the adversity of 2019 and is full of at least veterans to try to do this whole thing in the second year at FCS.

At home, the Sharks would be just a better defensive measure in a low scoring fight with a whole flock of empty drives on both sides.

Bryant vs LIU prediction, line

LEU 20, Bryant 17
Row: Bryant-4, O / U: 42.5

Must see rating: 2

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

