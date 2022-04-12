Bryce Dallas Howard on his family’s Easter traditions

If you’re here for a rough interview with actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard, I’m sorry to inform you that you’re in the wrong place. If you’re here for the chocolate and star warsWell, then, just like that. On a Friday afternoon this month, I attended an event hosted by Howard and Lindt to promote Chocolate’s Golden Bunny, a cute foil-covered Easter treat. Because of the delicious chocolate rabbits above, my kids were with me. and because Howard directed several episodes of both Mandalorian And Boba Fett. book ofWe all looked forward to talking to him.

What followed was one of the more chaotic celebrity interviews I’ve ever been a part of. I asked a few questions My daughter, who is 10 years old, described her school play as a…