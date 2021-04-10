Bryson DeChambeau gets meme treatment over Masters struggles

Bryson DeChambeau is once again struggling at the Masters, and you can probably guess how much sympathy fans are showing him.

DeChambeau is known for his unique style of play and ability to hit monstrous drives. Because he can hit the ball so far, DeChambeau said last year that he views Augusta National as a par-67 course for himself rather than a par-72. His rationale was that he can reach all four of the par-5 holes in two shots and nearly drive the short par-4.

“I’m looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par-5s in two, no problem,” DeChambeau told the media leading up to the Masters last November. “If the conditions stay the way they are, that’s what I feel like par is for me. That’s not me being big-headed. I can hit it as far as I want to …”

He has not played well at Augusta since making those comments. After barely making the cut last year and finishing T-34, DeChambeau posted a 4-over 76 in the first round of the 2021 Masters on Thursday. He struggled a bit on Friday as well. Twitter showed no mercy.

Bryson DeChambeau: “Augusta National is more like a par 68 for me.” Also Bryson: #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/4hjrzoSTWl — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) April 8, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau in the bushes, a tradition unlike any other #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/7v9knOoz9s — BroBible (@BroBible) April 8, 2021

The dynamic of Bryson’s reaction and @TheMasters theme music has me dying pic.twitter.com/VeZnYQZy6f — Paul Trimmier (@paul_trimmier) April 9, 2021

Augusta National should use this Bryson DeChambeau art as their new logo. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/wNHKESdsU1 — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) April 9, 2021

It’s gonna be fun to watch Bryson DeChambeau still try to hammer 400 yard drives and fly greens with wedges well into his 40s in his quest for his first green jacket pic.twitter.com/X3o0oAC2xP — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) April 9, 2021

DeChambeau’s length obviously gives him an advantage, but that’s only one aspect of golf. He still has to hit solid shots and putt well. The latter proved to be particularly difficult in the first two rounds of this year’s Masters, as the greens were extremely firm.

DeChambeau had one of the worst breaks you will ever seen during the Masters last year (video here), but he knows no one is going to feel badly for him.