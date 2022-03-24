LATEST

Bryson DeChambeau rides rules relief in injury return, floats long drive appearance after Masters

Posted on
Bryson DeChambeau rides rules relief in injury return, floats long drive appearance after Masters

AUSTIN, Texas – Bryson DeChambeau battled to a tie with Richard Bland in his long-awaited return from injury, before confirming he could compete in another long drive event a week after the upcoming Masters.

Connected: bracket, scoring , Match recaps from Wednesday , Five matches to watch on Thursday at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

World Golf Championships – DeChambeau and Bland couldn’t be separated after 18 holes in Dell Technologies match play, the first time the big-hitters have played on the U.S. PGA Tour since missing out on the cut at January’s Farmers Insurance Open. The eight-time winner was recovering from a torn hamlet in his left arm and a torn labrum in his left hip.

The 28-year-old would be facing a loss against this veteran…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top