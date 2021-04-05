BSEB 10th Result 2021 Bihar Board Matric Result LIVE Updates: Result to be Declared by 3:30 PM Today- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board Matric Result LIVE Updates: The result of Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2021 is to release today April 05, 2021, by 03:30 PM. The result declaration date and time was confirmed by Shri Anand Kishor, Head of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The result will be available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
As per the latest media reports, the result will be announced by the Bihar State Education Minister Shri Vijay Kumar Chaudhary through a press conference. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result once released.
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021” (link to be activated soon)
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.
11:30 AM, 05-Apr-2021
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021. The Bihar Board class 10th exam 2021 was commenced on February 17, 2021 and concluded on March 24, 2021. The result will be declared today, April 05 by 3.30 pm.