BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, Download with These Simple Steps- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, Download with These Simple Steps

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result
Bihar Board Matric Result of the class 10th has been declared today April 05, 2021, by 03:30 PM.  The result is available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result once released.

For hassle free result, students can register themselves by providing their basic information here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021” (link to be activated soon)
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

Bihar Board’s 10th class annual examination started on February 17. The evaluation of Bihar Board Matriculation Copies was done from 12 to 24 March. A total of 16 lakh 84 thousand 466 candidates appeared in the Bihar Board Matriculation Examination. Among them were eight lakh 37 thousand 803 girls and eight lakh 46 thousand 663 students.

