BSEB Inter Compartmental Exam 2021: Registrations to Commence Tomorrow, Exam from April 29- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is to commence the registration process for Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2021 from tomorrow, April 05, 2021. The application form will be available on the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The students can fill the online application form upto April 10, 2021. The dates and details have been announced by the BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor. The Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021 form has to be filled online by the head of the educational institution.

The students who have failed to qualify in one or two subjects in the BSEB Class 12th Exam 2021 are eligible to fill the form for the compartmental examination. Also, the students have to reappear for the practical examination separately. The students who have not appeared in the practical examinations held earlier will not be eligible to appear in the compartmental examinations.

BSEB has already commenced the scrutiny process for Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021. The students who wish to apply for the revaluation or rechecking process can check the detailed notification available on the official website. The application window will be available online upto April 07, 2021. Students who wish to apply for the scrutiny process will have to submit the subject details and have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per answer sheet through online payment.

Students can apply for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 scrutiny process with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

In Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021, the pass percentage of the Arts stream stood at 77.97%, the pass percentage of the Commerce stream stood at 91.48% while the pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 76 .28%.

