Students flood social media with 'BSEB 10th Result kab aayega'

Bihar School Examination Board , BSEB 10th Result 2022 would be released online on the official website. Bihar Board would be announcing the results in a press conference, as is the norm, and releasing the results online after that on various websites including 10th Result 2022 would be released online on the official website.would be announcing the results in a press conference, as is the norm, and releasing the results online after that on various websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Students have flooded social media with messages like ‘BSEB Matric Result kab Aayega’ since March 25, 2022, the date when the BSEB 10th Results were initially expected. Since then, students have taken to Twitter and are reaching out to BSEB regarding the Bihar Board matric result.

With each day passing and the BSEB 10th Result 2022 getting delayed, students are growing more and more…