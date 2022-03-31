BSEB Matric result likely to be released tomorrow @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric result on Thursday, 31th March 2022, as the physical verification of the toppers have been completed at the Board office.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Bihar Board 10th Result release date but the speculations are rife that the BSEB is planning to announce the results in record time. Board sources said the verification of toppers, which includes IQ test, interview and hand-writing test has been completed. The results are to be released on March 31, 2022.

Last year, the results were declared…