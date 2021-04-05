BSNL rolls out Rs 197 prepaid plan: Details inside – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out a new prepaid plan for its subscribers. The telco had introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 197 for BSNL users.Along with introducing a new plan, the service provider has also discontinued some plans and increased the price of one of the existing plans.Under the new prepaid plan of Rs 197, BSNL users will get 2GB of data per day. In case the user exhausts the daily data limit then the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps. The plan also offers free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The users of the plan will also get free access to the Zing Music app. The plan comes with a validity of 180 days.

Apart from launching a new prepaid plan, the service provider has also discontinued some existing prepaid plans. BSNL has discontinued prepaid plans of Rs 49, Rs 109, Rs 998 and Rs 1,098. The users who are already using these plans will be able to do so till the validity expires.

Along with discontinuing the prepaid plans, BSNL has also increased the price of its Rs 365 prepaid plan. The customers will now have to pay Rs 397 for the same plan. For those unaware, the plan offers a free calling facility and 2GB of data per day. The plan comes with the validity of 60 days and you also get 100 SMS per day.

Recently, BSNL introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 485. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. The subscribers will also get 1.5GB of data per day. Along with this, the subscribers of this plan will also get a free caller tune facility. The prepaid plan of Rs 485 comes with a validity of 90 days.