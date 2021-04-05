LATEST

BSNL rolls out Rs 197 prepaid plan: Details inside – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
BSNL rolls out Rs 197 prepaid plan: Details inside - Times of India » todayssnews
NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out a new prepaid plan for its subscribers. The telco had introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 197 for BSNL users.
Along with introducing a new plan, the service provider has also discontinued some plans and increased the price of one of the existing plans.
Under the new prepaid plan of Rs 197, BSNL users will get 2GB of data per day. In case the user exhausts the daily data limit then the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps. The plan also offers free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The users of the plan will also get free access to the Zing Music app. The plan comes with a validity of 180 days.

Apart from launching a new prepaid plan, the service provider has also discontinued some existing prepaid plans. BSNL has discontinued prepaid plans of Rs 49, Rs 109, Rs 998 and Rs 1,098. The users who are already using these plans will be able to do so till the validity expires.
Along with discontinuing the prepaid plans, BSNL has also increased the price of its Rs 365 prepaid plan. The customers will now have to pay Rs 397 for the same plan. For those unaware, the plan offers a free calling facility and 2GB of data per day. The plan comes with the validity of 60 days and you also get 100 SMS per day.
Recently, BSNL introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 485. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. The subscribers will also get 1.5GB of data per day. Along with this, the subscribers of this plan will also get a free caller tune facility. The prepaid plan of Rs 485 comes with a validity of 90 days.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
689
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
683
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
675
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
672
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
651
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
641
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
638
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
557
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
534
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
534
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top