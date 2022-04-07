BT chief executive Philip Jansen. Pic: BT

BT faces strike vote while Tesco agrees to new wage deal business News

BT is facing the prospect of industrial action after the Communications Workers union rejected its new pay offer.

BT announced today that it will give its frontline UK employees a £1,500 pay increase – the telecom giant’s biggest pay increase in two decades.

The company said it was giving 58,000 employees, including engineers, liaison center employees and retail workers, a pay hike, adding that it would be “focused on the lowest-paid workers” and as much as an increase of around 8% for some. will work in employees.

The highest-paid frontline workers will see an increase of more than 3% as a result of the change.

But the CWU said shortly after: “The CWU has rejected the salary offer from BT.

“We now have no choice but to be legally prepared immediately…


