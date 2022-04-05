BT Sport and BBC to air Premiere 15 finale | News

The semi-finals and final of Premiere 15 will be broadcast on BT Sport, BBC iPlayer and premiere15s.com.

The semi-final play-offs to be played at the top two teams’ home grounds on Sunday 22 May at 2.30 pm and 4 pm will be telecast live on BT Sport 2, BBC iPlayer and premiere15s.com. The final will then take place on June 3 at Sixway Stadium, home of the Worcester Warriors, and will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, BBC iPlayer and premiere15s.com.

In addition, at least two fixtures in the final regular round (Saturday 14 May) will be streamed live on premiere15s.com and BBC iPlayer, with all other matches being attempted live.

After 16 rounds and the most competitive league campaign ever, the current leaders and losers in last season’s finals…