BT Sport broadcasts the 8K top tier event live for the first time in homes. News

BT Sport has revealed that for the first time ever, it has launched a top-tier program live in 8K in homes.

On 26 March the Saracens vs Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership rugby match was broadcast to select homes. It builds on Samsung’s public live 8K broadcast of Arsenal v Olympiakos in the Europa League in 2020 to fans inside Emirates Stadium, moving the broadcast from location to residences.

Premiership Rugby broadcasts were produced entirely remotely and without a significant on-site presence, and testing enabled BT Sport to further explore OB and production workflows for future live 8K broadcasts. This included a test of the ability to play 8K HDR with match coverage, home presentation and playout including ad insertion.

Many partners worked …