BTEUP Syllabus 2021 UP Polytechnic Semester Exam Model Papers – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

About BTEUP :

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE or BTEUP) is the board which provides technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh, India, after completing their junior engineering course. The course duration is three-year & part-time (Four-year) diploma program, also called the three year diploma. Students must have completed high school.

About Courses :

Board of Technical Education, UP Offers 3 year diploma in following branches:- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Auto Mobile, Production, Computer Science (CS), Information Technology (IT), Agriculture, Dairy etc…. and others PG and Pharmacy Diploma courses.

BTEUP Syllabus 2021 (based on Semester System) :

Course Code Course Name 3rd & 5th Semester (Un-Revised) 1st Semester (Revised) 101 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Advertising & Public Relation Download Download 102 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Bio Technology (Tissue Culture) Download Download 103 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Tourism & Travel Management Download — 104 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Textile Design Download Download 106 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Customer Service Management Download — 107 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Marketing & Sales Management Download — 109 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Beauty & Health Care Download Download 110 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Fashion Technology Download Download 111 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Retail Management Download Download 112 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Accountancy (Computerized Accounts & Taxation) Download Download 113 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Web Designing Download Download 114 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Hardware & Networking Download Download 202 4 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Application Download Download 211 4 Semester Diploma Course in Home Science Download — 212 4 Semester Diploma Course in Library & Information Science Download — 213 4 Semester Diploma Course in Journalism & Mass Communication Download Download 215 4 Semester Diploma Course in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice Download — 316 6 Semester Diploma Course in Agricultural Engineering Download Download 317 6 Semester Diploma Course in Air Craft Maintenance Engineering (Effective from 2015-16) Download Download 318 6 Semester Diploma Course in Architectural Assistantship Download Download 319 6 Semester Diploma Course in Glass & Ceramic Engineering Download Download 320 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Fertilizer) Download Download 321 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Rubber & Plastic) Download Download 322 6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering Download Download 323 6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering (Environmental Pollution & Control) Download Download 326 6 Semester Diploma Course in Fashion Designing & Garment Technology Download — 327 6 Semester Diploma Course in Dairy Engineering Download Download 328 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering Download Download 329 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control) Download Download 330 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering Download Download 331 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Modern Consumer Electronics) Download Download 332 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Advance Microprocessor & Interface) Download Download 333 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Micro Electronics) Download Download 334 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical & Electronics Engineering — Download 335 6 Semester Diploma Course in Saddlery Technology & Export Management Download — 336 6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Footwear)(CASD) Download Download 337 6 Semester Diploma Course in Hotel Management & Catering Technology Download Download 338 6 Semester Diploma Course in Instrumentation & Control Engineering Download Download 339 6 Semester Diploma Course in Interior Decoration & Design Download Download 340 6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Tanning) Download Download 341 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) (wef 2016-17 for 1st semester) Download Download 342 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Computer Aided Design) Download Download 343 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Production) Download Download 344 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) Download Download 345 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Maintenance) Download Download 348 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Chemistry Download Download 349 2 Semester Post Graduate Diploma Course in Textile Design Download Download 350 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Design (Printing) Download Download 351 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Technology Download — 352 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering Download Download 353 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering(Petrochemical) Download Download 355 6 Semester Diploma Course in Computer Science & Engineering Download Download 356 6 Semester Diploma Course in Information Technology Download Download 357 6 Semester Diploma Course in Paint Technology — Download 358 6 Semester Diploma Course in Plastic & Mould Technology Download Download 359 6 Semester Diploma Course in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Avionics) Download Download 361 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics And Communication Engineering Download 392 6 Semester Diploma Course in Printing Technology Download Download

BTEUP has taken decision regarding Back papers to Reduce the failure of Students in First Year. Other Changes are given below………….

BTEUP has decided to apply Semester System from the Next Session (2019-20).

To give relief for Weak Students, No. of Back papers will increase from two to four.

Changes will also made to the Subjects. Reason for Students failure in First Year, is the Subjects like Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Council has decided to divide the subjects in two parts.

Council is agreed to divide Chemistry in Theory & Practical but Final Decision is yet to taken.

Board of Technical Education has decided to make several changes in Scheme of Polytechnic Course. These changes were applied from July, 2019. BTEUP also made change in the Syllabus of Diploma Courses.

Under New Exam Scheme, Semester System will apply. This System will applicable on 58 Courses out of 60 Courses. While for Pharmacy & Industrial Courses, Semester System will not applicable due to Some Technical Reasons. BTEUP Syllabus has been reconstructed for Polytechnic Courses.

This Decision has taken so that Tough Subjects became easy. As many of candidates got failed in first Year, so BTEUP decided to change the game by changing Exam Scheme. So Subjects in First Year like Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry will become easy.

