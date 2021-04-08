BTEUP Syllabus 2021 UP Polytechnic Semester Exam Model Papers – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

UP Polytechnic Latest Exam Pattern Scheme 2021 Semester System will apply from July 2021 Session Polytechnic Diploma Semester Exam Syllabus BTEUP Exam new pattern Latest BTEUP Syllabus 2021 Polytechnic Semester Exam Syllabus Group A, Group B C D Civil, Mechanical, Agriculture, EE, ECE, IT, CS diploma News Updates
BTEUP Syllabus 2021
Latest Update On 15.01.2021: BTEUP has Provided the Revised Syllabus for Session 2020-2021…… Get The Updated Syllabus In The Table Below…
BTEUP All Course Marks Distribution & List Of Subjects Download
About BTEUP :
Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE or BTEUP) is the board which provides technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh, India, after completing their junior engineering course. The course duration is three-year & part-time (Four-year) diploma program, also called the three year diploma. Students must have completed high school.
About Courses :
Board of Technical Education, UP Offers 3 year diploma in following branches:- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Auto Mobile, Production, Computer Science (CS), Information Technology (IT), Agriculture, Dairy etc…. and others PG and Pharmacy Diploma courses.
BTEUP Syllabus 2021 (based on Semester System) :
|Course Code
|Course Name
|3rd & 5th Semester (Un-Revised)
|1st Semester (Revised)
|101
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Advertising & Public Relation
|Download
|Download
|102
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Bio Technology (Tissue Culture)
|Download
|Download
|103
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Tourism & Travel Management
|Download
|—
|104
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Textile Design
|Download
|Download
|106
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Customer Service Management
|Download
|—
|107
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Marketing & Sales Management
|Download
|—
|109
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Beauty & Health Care
|Download
|Download
|110
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Fashion Technology
|Download
|Download
|111
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Retail Management
|Download
|Download
|112
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Accountancy (Computerized Accounts & Taxation)
|Download
|Download
|113
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Web Designing
|Download
|Download
|114
|2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Hardware & Networking
|Download
|Download
|202
|4 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Application
|Download
|Download
|211
|4 Semester Diploma Course in Home Science
|Download
|—
|212
|4 Semester Diploma Course in Library & Information Science
|Download
|—
|213
|4 Semester Diploma Course in Journalism & Mass Communication
|Download
|Download
|215
|4 Semester Diploma Course in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice
|Download
|—
|316
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Agricultural Engineering
|Download
|Download
|317
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Air Craft Maintenance Engineering (Effective from 2015-16)
|Download
|Download
|318
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Architectural Assistantship
|Download
|Download
|319
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Glass & Ceramic Engineering
|Download
|Download
|320
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Fertilizer)
|Download
|Download
|321
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Rubber & Plastic)
|Download
|Download
|322
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering
|Download
|Download
|323
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering (Environmental Pollution & Control)
|Download
|Download
|326
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Fashion Designing & Garment Technology
|Download
|—
|327
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Dairy Engineering
|Download
|Download
|328
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering
|Download
|Download
|329
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control)
|Download
|Download
|330
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering
|Download
|Download
|331
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Modern Consumer Electronics)
|Download
|Download
|332
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Advance Microprocessor & Interface)
|Download
|Download
|333
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Micro Electronics)
|Download
|Download
|334
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|—
|Download
|335
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Saddlery Technology & Export Management
|Download
|—
|336
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Footwear)(CASD)
|Download
|Download
|337
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|Download
|Download
|338
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Instrumentation & Control Engineering
|Download
|Download
|339
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Interior Decoration & Design
|Download
|Download
|340
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Tanning)
|Download
|Download
|341
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) (wef 2016-17 for 1st semester)
|Download
|Download
|342
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Computer Aided Design)
|Download
|Download
|343
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Production)
|Download
|Download
|344
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)
|Download
|Download
|345
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Maintenance)
|Download
|Download
|348
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Chemistry
|Download
|Download
|349
|2 Semester Post Graduate Diploma Course in Textile Design
|Download
|Download
|350
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Design (Printing)
|Download
|Download
|351
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Technology
|Download
|—
|352
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering
|Download
|Download
|353
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering(Petrochemical)
|Download
|Download
|355
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Computer Science & Engineering
|Download
|Download
|356
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Information Technology
|Download
|Download
|357
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Paint Technology
|—
|Download
|358
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Plastic & Mould Technology
|Download
|Download
|359
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Avionics)
|Download
|Download
|361
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics And Communication Engineering
|Download
|392
|6 Semester Diploma Course in Printing Technology
|Download
|Download
BTEUP has taken decision regarding Back papers to Reduce the failure of Students in First Year. Other Changes are given below………….
- BTEUP has decided to apply Semester System from the Next Session (2019-20).
- To give relief for Weak Students, No. of Back papers will increase from two to four.
- Changes will also made to the Subjects. Reason for Students failure in First Year, is the Subjects like Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Council has decided to divide the subjects in two parts.
- Council is agreed to divide Chemistry in Theory & Practical but Final Decision is yet to taken.
Board of Technical Education has decided to make several changes in Scheme of Polytechnic Course. These changes were applied from July, 2019. BTEUP also made change in the Syllabus of Diploma Courses.
Under New Exam Scheme, Semester System will apply. This System will applicable on 58 Courses out of 60 Courses. While for Pharmacy & Industrial Courses, Semester System will not applicable due to Some Technical Reasons. BTEUP Syllabus has been reconstructed for Polytechnic Courses.
This Decision has taken so that Tough Subjects became easy. As many of candidates got failed in first Year, so BTEUP decided to change the game by changing Exam Scheme. So Subjects in First Year like Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry will become easy.
