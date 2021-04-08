BTEUP Syllabus 2021 UP Polytechnic Semester Exam Model Papers – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

LATEST

BTEUP Syllabus 2021 UP Polytechnic Semester Exam Model Papers

BTEUP Syllabus 2021 UP Polytechnic Semester Exam Model Papers

UP Polytechnic Latest Exam Pattern Scheme 2021 Semester System will apply from July 2021 Session Polytechnic Diploma Semester Exam Syllabus BTEUP Exam new pattern Latest BTEUP Syllabus 2021 Polytechnic Semester Exam Syllabus Group A, Group B C D Civil, Mechanical, Agriculture, EE, ECE, IT, CS diploma News Updates

Latest Update On 15.01.2021: BTEUP has Provided the Revised Syllabus for Session 2020-2021…… Get The Updated Syllabus In The Table Below…

BTEUP All Course Marks Distribution & List Of Subjects Download

Click Here to Download Official Notice of Semester System

Click Here to Download BTEUP Semester Exam Paper Pattern

About BTEUP :

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE or BTEUP) is the board which provides technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh, India, after completing their junior engineering course. The course duration is three-year & part-time (Four-year) diploma program, also called the three year diploma. Students must have completed high school.

About Courses :

Board of Technical Education, UP Offers 3 year diploma in following branches:- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Auto Mobile, Production, Computer Science (CS), Information Technology (IT), Agriculture, Dairy etc…. and others PG  and Pharmacy Diploma courses.

BTEUP Syllabus 2021 (based on Semester System) :

Course Code Course Name 3rd & 5th Semester (Un-Revised) 1st Semester (Revised)
101 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Advertising & Public Relation Download Download
102 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Bio Technology (Tissue Culture) Download Download
103 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Tourism & Travel Management Download
104 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Textile Design Download Download
106 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Customer Service Management Download
107 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Marketing & Sales Management Download
109 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Beauty & Health Care Download Download
110 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Fashion Technology Download Download
111 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Retail Management Download Download
112 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Accountancy (Computerized Accounts & Taxation) Download Download
113 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Web Designing Download Download
114 2 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Hardware & Networking Download Download
202 4 Semester PG Diploma Course in Computer Application Download Download
211 4 Semester Diploma Course in Home Science Download
212 4 Semester Diploma Course in Library & Information Science Download
213 4 Semester Diploma Course in Journalism & Mass Communication Download Download
215 4 Semester Diploma Course in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice Download
316 6 Semester Diploma Course in Agricultural Engineering Download Download
317 6 Semester Diploma Course in Air Craft Maintenance Engineering (Effective from 2015-16) Download Download
318 6 Semester Diploma Course in Architectural Assistantship Download Download
319 6 Semester Diploma Course in Glass & Ceramic Engineering Download Download
320 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Fertilizer) Download Download
321 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Technology (Rubber & Plastic) Download Download
322 6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering Download Download
323 6 Semester Diploma Course in Civil Engineering (Environmental Pollution & Control) Download Download
326 6 Semester Diploma Course in Fashion Designing & Garment Technology Download
327 6 Semester Diploma Course in Dairy Engineering Download Download
328 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering Download Download
329 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control) Download Download
330 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering Download Download
331 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Modern Consumer Electronics) Download Download
332 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Advance Microprocessor & Interface) Download Download
333 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics Engineering (Micro Electronics) Download Download
334 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Download
335 6 Semester Diploma Course in Saddlery Technology & Export Management Download
336 6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Footwear)(CASD) Download Download
337 6 Semester Diploma Course in Hotel Management & Catering Technology Download Download
338 6 Semester Diploma Course in Instrumentation & Control Engineering Download Download
339 6 Semester Diploma Course in Interior Decoration & Design Download Download
340 6 Semester Diploma Course in Leather Technology (Tanning) Download Download
341 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) (wef 2016-17 for 1st semester) Download Download
342 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Computer Aided Design) Download Download
343 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Production) Download Download
344 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) Download Download
345 6 Semester Diploma Course in Mechanical Engineering (Maintenance) Download Download
348 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Chemistry Download Download
349 2 Semester Post Graduate Diploma Course in Textile Design Download Download
350 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Design (Printing) Download Download
351 6 Semester Diploma Course in Textile Technology Download
352 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering Download Download
353 6 Semester Diploma Course in Chemical Engineering(Petrochemical) Download Download
355 6 Semester Diploma Course in Computer Science & Engineering Download Download
356 6 Semester Diploma Course in Information Technology Download Download
357 6 Semester Diploma Course in Paint Technology Download
358 6 Semester Diploma Course in Plastic & Mould Technology Download Download
359 6 Semester Diploma Course in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Avionics) Download Download
361 6 Semester Diploma Course in Electronics And Communication Engineering Download
392 6 Semester Diploma Course in Printing Technology Download Download

BTEUP has taken decision regarding Back papers to Reduce the failure of Students in First Year. Other Changes are given below………….

  • BTEUP has decided to apply Semester System from the Next Session (2019-20).
  • To give relief for Weak Students, No. of Back papers will increase from two to four.
  • Changes will also made to the Subjects. Reason for Students failure in First Year, is the Subjects like Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Council has decided to divide the subjects in two parts.
  • Council is agreed to divide Chemistry in Theory & Practical but Final Decision is yet to taken.

Board of Technical Education has decided to make several changes in Scheme of Polytechnic Course. These changes were applied from July, 2019. BTEUP also made change in the Syllabus of Diploma Courses.

Under New Exam Scheme, Semester System will apply. This System will applicable on 58 Courses out of 60 Courses. While for Pharmacy & Industrial Courses, Semester System will not applicable due to Some Technical Reasons. BTEUP Syllabus has been reconstructed for Polytechnic Courses.

This Decision has taken so that Tough Subjects became easy. As many of candidates got failed in first Year, so BTEUP decided to change the game by changing Exam Scheme. So Subjects in First Year like Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry will become easy.

For More Information Please Visit: https://www.bteup.ac.in/

Candidates can leave their comments about BTEUP Syllabus 2019. If there is any query regarding this post, you can share with us. We will make a full try to solve your query.

