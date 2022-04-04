BTS at Grammys 2022: Suga and Jimin hug after losing to Doja Cat, V charms Lady Gaga. Watch

BTS might not have won the Grammy Award again for the second year running after being nominated, but their cheer and presence at the ceremony brought much joy to ARMY, despite their defeat. From their red carpet entry to their electric Butter performance, and V’s moments with Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo, their appearance at the ceremony continues to be a subject of much discussion.

Trevor Noah calling dibs on RM and Jungkook

Host Trevor Noah delighted fans when he said that he had ‘dibs’ on BTS’s leader RM (Kim Namjoon), who also functions as the translator for the group.

Trevor Noah singing Squid Game song to BTS

After asking RM where he learned English from, Trevor Noah…