BTS Collaborated with The Brand Louis Vuitton

BTS had been enthralled once they get to know the information that their favourite band now turned the official model ambassador of the posh Louis Vuitton. The information has been confirmed by the official account of the posh model on their Twitter deal with. It will ging tp be the uplift massages the gonna stay and produce a optimistic affect on their followers after becoming a member of as a brand new home Ambassadors. BTS is the highest pop icon of the world they usually have an enormous fan base over the world.

The model Louis Vuitton is glad to welcome the member’s RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Louis Vuitton acknowledged that “it should going to essentially wonderful to work together with the BTS band and every member of the band is passionate in addition to acknowledged worldwide with numerous billboard and Guinness world report.”

Whereas the inventive director of the model’s menswear assortment, Virgil Abloh has been given an announcement that “We’re happy to welcome BTS as the brand new becoming a member of members of the Louis Vuitton as ambassador. We’re curiously trying ahead to working with BTS, to start out a brand new chapter for the model by including the fusion f luxurious and modern tradition. We’re so excited to unveil our tasks as quickly as potential.”

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Becoming a member of as new Home Ambassadors, the world famend Pop Icons @bts_bighit are acknowledged for his or her uplifting messages that impart a optimistic affect. Louis Vuitton is happy to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

BTS can be excited to work with the model. Whereas the followers are additionally ready to see them within the new undertaking. Whereas the brand new video of BTS getting viral during which we are able to see Jung Kook and Jimin each are having fun with and whereas Jung Kook is ignoring a digicam on the opposite facet Jinin places the digicam on selfie mode, RM can be seen saying within the video. They attempt to movie JIn too who seen smiling within the video. Later not one of the BTS members put on sun shades and tries to behave look cool within the video and pose for the digicam. The video is getting viral with the identify Bangton Bomb.

The video is consists of 2minute 28 seconds lengthy which has been crossed over 1. 4 million views in a single day. You will get the video on YouTube.