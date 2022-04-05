BTS defied at the 2022 Grammys? Fans Unhappy (But Optimistic for the Future)

You can’t win every year, but that knowledge can sometimes — and we understand — put off the most dedicated fans. Korean group BTS was on the bill for the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Despite another nomination, Most Popular Boys on the Contemporary Music Scene did not win a gold statuette, much to the dismay of many BTS. Army fans. A disappointment, even anger, that could not escape the users of the social network because the military is dominant on these platforms.

This year, the group was nominated in the Best Pop Performance by a Group or Duo category. Butter, it’s finally kiss me more Doja Cat and SZA won. To console themselves, fans were able to enjoy the group’s performance on stage. One Display Almost surprised as the group was not yet sure whether to be able to…