BTS fans furious at Grammy Awards after South Korean boy band fails

This Sunday, April 3, 2022, music personalities gather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to attend the 64th Grammy Awards. An evening full of emotions that let many artists shine. John Batiste notably won the title of Best Album. “Drivers License” interpreter Olivia Rodrigo, for her part, has been crowned “Revelation of the Year.” Unfortunately, if two musicians had the opportunity to leave the evening with their arms full of awards, some were not so lucky. The same is the case with the famous South Korean boy band BTS.

However, the group composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook was nominated in the category “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or a Group”. And this, feats like Justin Bieber with Benny Blanco, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett or even SZA with Doja Cat. There will be no “butter”…