BTS flirts with Olivia Rodrigo, channels James Bond at Grammys

BTS brought down the Grammys house Sunday night performing their mega-hit “Butter”.

Jungkook gracefully swooped down from the ceiling while the other band members sat in the audience with stars like Keith Urban. V, who was also in the crowd, flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed just before BTS. In a blink-and-you-de-miss-it moment, J-Hope nearly slid while transitioning from one stage to the next, but made a smooth (as in butter) recovery.


