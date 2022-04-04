BTS is forced to serve 18 months in the South Korean army

BTS, one of the largest music groups in the world, will leave the stage for a year and a half to serve in the South Korean military.

South Korea requires men aged 18-28 to serve for at least 18 months, reports tmz, ,Young Koreans are expected to serve their country andIs BTS members are role models for many younger generations of Koreans.” said the ambassador From South Korea to Great Britain. members of the group k-popBTS, everyone has equal obligation to serve and defend their country. The ambassador did not give a timeline on when the group would be called up for service.

It brings to mind the stories of Elvis Presley and Johnny Hallyday, who joined the military to perform their military service at the peak of their popularity.