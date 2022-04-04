BTS Reaction After Losing Grammy Award To Doja Cat: 'It's A Truth We're Not Happy But...'

BTS members held a live session on Monday and interacted with fans after their performance at the Grammy Awards 2022. V Live, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also reacted after losing Best Pop. Duo/Group Performance Award to Doja Cat and SZA for their English single Butter. BTS performed their hit song Butter and was given a standing ovation at the Grammys. (Also Read | BTS: V whispers in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear as she gasps, says ‘I need to know what Kim Taehyung said’. WATCH)

During the live, Jungkook said, as translated by Twitter user @seoulocello, “Yongee Hyung (brother) had a very nervous face when they announced the Best Pop Group/Duo award.” RM said, “It’s not like we can do anything about (the results). I mean, to be honest…