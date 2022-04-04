BTS suits up in style on the Grammys 2022 red carpet

BTS Army has a lot to look forward to on Sunday night.

The K-pop group spiced up their outfit with a playful lavender shirt and floral accents, wearing a Louis Vuitton suit in shades of chocolate brown, cream, camel and blue on the Grammys 2022 red carpet on Sunday.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is the global ambassador of the French fashion house.

The best-dressed boy band is famous for collaborations with fellow superstars such as Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion, and while chatting with E! On Carpet host Laverne Cox, he told her that they hoped to work with Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Jay Balvin in the future.

BTS spotted “Dynamite” on the Grammys red carpet. Getty Images

He also busted some cheeky poses for E!’s Glambot…