BTS’ V Has A Flirty Eye-Contact With Olivia Rodrigo At Grammys 2022, ARMY Says “We Are Watching You”

BTS might not have won a Grammy this year but they totally stole the show with their sizzling stage presence and energy. The boys performed live at the event and effortlessly became a highlight, making the audience give them a standing ovation with loud cheers and claps. One of the many moments that caught the attention of the ARMYs was the one where V was seen having flirt eye contact with Olivia Rodrigo right before their performance kicked off.

For the unversed, the band put forth a live performance on their hit song Butter despite facing several difficulties as a group in the last few weeks. Their best dancer J-Hope…