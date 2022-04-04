BTS V | Olivia Rodrigo : After BTS’ V’s flirt skit with Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys, ARMY now furious with singer for his leaked smoking pic

BK-Pop sensation BTS might have lost the Grammy award, but their performance at the ceremony has definitely won the Internet and hearts of millions of their fans.

While there’s so much to talk about – from Jungkook’s speedy recovery from Covid-19, J-Hope joining the boy band at the Grammys to the group’s ‘Bond-Matrix’ packed ‘Butter’ performance on stage which earned a standing ovation from the crowd. However, there are also a few instances that have left their fans furious.

ARMY, the fan club of the band, is apparently furious with singer V, aka Kim Taehyung, after pictures of him smoking a cigarette backstage at the Grammys 2022 leaked online.



The singer is seen dressed in his violet-brown suit and holding a cigarette, while being unaware of the camera capturing his movements. By…