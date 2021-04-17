ENTERTAINMENT

BTS: Vibe with the K-pop online concert #BANGBANGCON21 now – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
BTS: Vibe with the K-pop online concert #BANGBANGCON21 now – Film Daily

BTS followers, right now is your day. The Ok-pop group BTS has launched #BANGBANGCON21 right now without spending a dime on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel at 2 a.m EDT.

Naturally, Twitter remains to be abuzz with hype from the live performance, with followers inflicting the occasion to already grow to be trending worldwide regardless of how lately it aired.

However what’s #BANGBANGCON21? The place did the occasion originate and what are a few of the greatest reactions to the live performance and its aftermath? Fortunately, we waded via the thick crowds of pleasure to carry you all the most effective reactions in addition to data on the occasion.

Seize your lighters and let’s dive into #BANGBANGCON21, BTS’s on-line live performance occasion.

Contents hide
1 What’s #BANGBANGCON21?
2 Hype practice
3 What’s subsequent for BTS?

What’s #BANGBANGCON21?

This all started because of the pandemic (what a shock).

On the time, BTS was meant to go on their Map of the Soul tour again in 2020. Nonetheless, because of the pandemic, the tour was indefinitely postponed. Nonetheless, BTS didn’t need to depart their followers hanging, so Bang Bang Con was born.

The primary ‘Bang Bang Con’ occurred on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel on April18-Nineteenth,2020. This BTS on-line live performance showcased a lot of their previous reveals, together with BTS third Muster [ARMY.ZIP+], 2017 BTS Stay Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul, and BTS World Tour ‘Love Your self’ Seoul.

Followers in fact beloved it, with the stream amassing 50.59 million views throughout the span of 24 hours (now that’s the energy of the ARMY).

For this 12 months’s ‘Bang Bang Con’, the set listing included BTS Stay Trilogy EP. 1 BTS Begins (Reminiscences of 2015), BTS fifth Muster [Magic Shop] in Busan, and BTS World Tour Communicate Your self in São Paulo.

Hype practice

After the streaming of this new BTS on-line live performance, followers took to Twitter to indicate off their pleasure, with the hype nonetheless going stronger hours after the printed. A few of the greatest reactions embrace:

We’re with you on that entrance, dude. It was definitely worth the wait!

We like to see help from each creators and followers for one another.

Someday, dude, at some point. . .

We have already got tissues. Right here, it appears to be like such as you want them. . .

That’s lovely. . . dude, you okay?. . .

We love seeing such love in a group, have we talked about that but. . .

Sadly, even BTS doesn’t final ceaselessly. . .

Now that’s dedication.

Bingo playing cards? Too cute, we are able to’t. . .

That’s fairly the flex, we have to catch up, one second. . .

What’s subsequent for BTS?

In fact, BTS has much more in retailer for followers moreover this on-line live performance. The band has simply smashed two world data for gross sales on their single ‘Dynamite’ and their Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Greatest can be launching on June sixteenth, so there can be much more for the ARMY to rejoice quickly.

Whereas not confirmed but by the band, some have speculated that BTS could also be engaged on new music, nevertheless any official announcement will come from the band at their typical launch time of midnight KST. We anticipate the ARMY to be prepared if that’s the case.

Are you continue to excited from #BANGBANGCON21 or see any extra cool reactions to the occasion? Drop a remark under to maintain the great vibes going!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top