BTS: Vibe with the K-pop online concert #BANGBANGCON21 now – Film TMT

BTS followers, right now is your day. The Ok-pop group BTS has launched #BANGBANGCON21 right now without spending a dime on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel at 2 a.m EDT.

Naturally, Twitter remains to be abuzz with hype from the live performance, with followers inflicting the occasion to already grow to be trending worldwide regardless of how lately it aired.

However what’s #BANGBANGCON21? The place did the occasion originate and what are a few of the greatest reactions to the live performance and its aftermath? Fortunately, we waded via the thick crowds of pleasure to carry you all the most effective reactions in addition to data on the occasion.

Seize your lighters and let’s dive into #BANGBANGCON21, BTS’s on-line live performance occasion.

What’s #BANGBANGCON21?

This all started because of the pandemic (what a shock).

On the time, BTS was meant to go on their Map of the Soul tour again in 2020. Nonetheless, because of the pandemic, the tour was indefinitely postponed. Nonetheless, BTS didn’t need to depart their followers hanging, so Bang Bang Con was born.

The primary ‘Bang Bang Con’ occurred on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel on April18-Nineteenth,2020. This BTS on-line live performance showcased a lot of their previous reveals, together with BTS third Muster [ARMY.ZIP+], 2017 BTS Stay Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul, and BTS World Tour ‘Love Your self’ Seoul.

Followers in fact beloved it, with the stream amassing 50.59 million views throughout the span of 24 hours (now that’s the energy of the ARMY).

For this 12 months’s ‘Bang Bang Con’, the set listing included BTS Stay Trilogy EP. 1 BTS Begins (Reminiscences of 2015), BTS fifth Muster [Magic Shop] in Busan, and BTS World Tour Communicate Your self in São Paulo.

we made so many good reminiscences due to these, thanks bts !!#BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/vfSUYH82RF – jhene 夜 ᴮᴱ 🎫 (@jhenegguk) April 17, 2021

Hype practice

After the streaming of this new BTS on-line live performance, followers took to Twitter to indicate off their pleasure, with the hype nonetheless going stronger hours after the printed. A few of the greatest reactions embrace:

“stanning BTS wasn’t stanning in any respect, it was like strolling right into a home and understanding you are dwelling” 😭 @BTS_twt #BANGBANGCON21

pic.twitter.com/3K60N0Ekf0 – ً ac ⁷ daddeh 🎫 (@vminggukx) April 17, 2021

We’re with you on that entrance, dude. It was definitely worth the wait!

i simply know that armys are actually the luckiest for having bts#BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/Dl5hEfF1ly – kingina⁷ 🎫 (@gguksilog) April 17, 2021

We like to see help from each creators and followers for one another.

Someday, dude, at some point. . .

We have already got tissues. Right here, it appears to be like such as you want them. . .

nothing can damage me greater than this clip does 😭💔 IM BROKEN NOW #BANGBANGCON21

pic.twitter.com/e3sE4Xgwjj — Mmuayj⁷ tsu (@mmuayj) April 17, 2021

That’s lovely. . . dude, you okay?. . .

We love seeing such love in a group, have we talked about that but. . .

1,901,705 ARMY refuse to shut the LIVE streaming.. similar, ARMY, similar…… 😭😭😭#BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/GnPfg112pI — Busy – Hally⁷ (@hally1989) April 17, 2021

Sadly, even BTS doesn’t final ceaselessly. . .

I put the #BANGBANGCON21 map on Weverse. Be happy to cheer for it so we are able to present @BTS_twt the digital purple ocean ARMYs made for them 🥰🌎💜 Seek for: #BANGBANGCON21map https://t.co/9yB1Oi8Yk3 pic.twitter.com/3FRM6zmgdr — ᴮᴱ Analysis BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) April 17, 2021

Now that’s dedication.

Bingo playing cards? Too cute, we are able to’t. . .

my greatest flex is that i witnessed all of them#BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/9IPAhMTUTR – Nikz⁷ 🎫 (@hwageummaknaejj) April 17, 2021

That’s fairly the flex, we have to catch up, one second. . .

What’s subsequent for BTS?

In fact, BTS has much more in retailer for followers moreover this on-line live performance. The band has simply smashed two world data for gross sales on their single ‘Dynamite’ and their Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Greatest can be launching on June sixteenth, so there can be much more for the ARMY to rejoice quickly.

Whereas not confirmed but by the band, some have speculated that BTS could also be engaged on new music, nevertheless any official announcement will come from the band at their typical launch time of midnight KST. We anticipate the ARMY to be prepared if that’s the case.

—

Are you continue to excited from #BANGBANGCON21 or see any extra cool reactions to the occasion? Drop a remark under to maintain the great vibes going!