BTS’s! Bang Bang Con 2021 Live Free Streaming, How to Watch Concert? – Film TMT

Don’t Miss the Huge live performance If you need you’ll be able to watch free BTS’s Bang Bang Con 2021 On-line Stay Streaming. This previous weekend, BTS stunned and delighted

their huge fan base by revealing that the newest version of their online-only Bang Bang Con live performance collection wasn’t simply within the works, however that it’s coming very, very quickly.

When and The place to observe #BangBangCon21?

Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17 at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube solely. Which means BTS followers in India will be capable of stream it at 11:30 am on April 17. BTS’ Dynamite Continues To Break Information, Turns into The Third-Most-Favored YouTube Video Of All Time

What’s going to #BangBangCon21 characteristic?

The mega occasion will characteristic the group’s previous live shows and fan meets. In accordance with a launch shared by BTS’s U.S. press group, the Bang Bang Con 2021 will begin with the 2015 BTS Stay Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins and can proceed with their international fan meet, BTS fifth Muster [Magic Shop], held in June 2019. The occasion may even embrace their performances from Sao Paulo and Brazil again in 2019. BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: Dynamite Crosses 1 Million Mark, V Doesn’t Like Clicking Selfies

Is that this the first-ever #BangBangCon21?

No, final yr as properly, BTS hosted a two-day stay stream on their Youtube channel Bangtan TV in April. It was a repeat of their outdated live shows. This was adopted by Bang Bang Con: The Stay, a 90-minute pay-per-view live performance. This stay live performance additionally set a Guinness World Document as followers from 107 nations loved the live performance.

BTS followers, also called its ARMY , are tremendous excited for the grand occasion and can’t wait to hearken to their favorite Okay-pop band. Are you excited too?

$20 MILLION IN TICKET SALES

In accordance with Huge Hit metrics, “Band Bang Con The Stay” reached a peak of 756,000 concurrent viewers in 107 nations and territories. Attendance was the equal of 15 reveals at a 50,000 seat stadium. On the time, the occasion additionally set a brand new file for ticket gross sales for an internet live performance with near $20 million in receipts, in accordance with varied media sources.

Closing Phrase About BTS’s Bang Bang Con 2021

Established and upcoming acts alike have embraced what quantities to a brand new method of connecting with their followers, though few have achieved the extent of worldwide success loved by BTS.