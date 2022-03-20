LATEST

BTS’s Jin Was Taken To The ER After A Tendon Injury

It was recently reported that BTS’s Jin underwent surgery after injuring his index finger.

Big Hit Music released an announcement on March 19, claiming that “Jin had injured his index finger during his day. He was immediately taken to the emergency room where his finger was examined.

He was diagnosed with a tendon injury and the idol was taken in for surgery soon after. Jin is said to be in good condition and released from the hospital on March 19. The singer is currently at his home fully recovering from the injury. Jin is said to need a cast right now.

Big Hit Music a déclaré: “Jin is going to take a well-deserved break to heal [de sa blessure]. He will greet his healthy fans after the torn tendon heals completely.”

BTS set to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. The group is also nominated for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance for his hit song “Butter”.

Find the full statement from Big Hit Music!

“Hello. It’s Big Hit Music.

We would like to provide you with information regarding BTS member Jin’s finger injury.

Jin injured his left index finger during daily activities and went to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told that he needed surgery because the tendons in his finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor of his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.

The operation went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday March 19 and rested. He will wear a cast at this time for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

Jin will focus on his rest and treatment to fully recover from his injury and resume his activities in good health.

We will continue to support Jin’s speedy recovery, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you.”

