BTS:V whispers in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear as she gasps, ‘I need to know what Kim Taehyung said’. Watch

BTS member V worked with singer Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammy Awards. Before BTS’s banter performance, V was seen sitting next to Olivia in the audience as she smiled. Then he nodded and whispered in his ear. (Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook reveals he is looking forward to the finale episode of Twenty-Five, says: ‘I don’t like sad endings’)

In the video, Olivia was seen gasping as V showed her a card. Then he pointed to the stage and threw the card around. Both also posed for photos together in the ceremony. BTS performed their hit single Butter at the Grammys and was given a standing ovation.

Taking to Twitter, ARMY reacted to the viral clip featuring V and Olivia. One user wrote, “We whispered in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear… are you kidding me???????” One fan tweeted, “Kim…