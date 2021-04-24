Bubba Jenkins dominates former champ, Lance Palmer, in PFL season debut

Within the featherweight season opener, 2018 and 2019 event winner, Lance Palmer attracts Bubba Jenkins. The 2 top-tier lightweights will conflict for the primary time as skilled athletes at PFL 1 however this gained’t be their first assembly in competitors. When the world-class blended martial artists have been in school, Jenkins obtained one of the best of Palmer after they confronted one another, a feat Jenkins thinks edges the earlier champion, Palmer.

Right here’s how the featherweight matchup between Bubba Jenkins and Lance Palmer went down within the season opener of PFL’s 2021 season, together with round-by-round scoring. For full occasion outcomes, verify them out proper right here.

Spherical 1:

Jenkins begins this bout with a jab with Palmer firing again with a leg kick. Palmer retains his distance with a sidekick whereas he assesses his foe. Palmer unloads a tough left hand maintaining Jenkins at bay. Jenkins grins as he stalks Palmer. Palmer lands one other left and Jenkins returns together with his personal exhausting proper. Jenkins continues stalking Palmer, firing the pinnacle kick, which is narrowly blocked by Palmer. Palmer connects from the surface as Jenkins continues the stress and switches ranges for a takedown. Jenkins will get the bout to the bottom and instantly will get to work. Jenkins peppers Palmer with punches whereas Palmer’s trying to regain his base and get again to his toes. Jenkins isn’t making it straightforward, nonetheless, throwing exhausting knees to the legs of Palmer. Jenkins drags him again to the canvas and continues the peppering punches as he secures Palmer’s again. Jenkins throws his hooks in and correctly gauges when to throw punches to the facet of Palmer’s head to shut the spherical.

MyMMANews scores spherical 1 for Bubba Jenkins. 10-9

Spherical 2:

Palmer instantly begins firing upstairs and Jenkins meets him with hearth, touchdown his personal punches. Jenkins appears to be like for an additional takedown, however Palmer can nullify this try. Jenkins continues to stalk Palmer all through the spherical, with each fighters touchdown single photographs because the spherical progresses. Jenkins is head searching together with his punches, transitioning to a takedown try from Jenkins. Palmer is pressed in opposition to the cage, with Jenkins once more getting one of the best of the within preventing. Jenkins is discovering extra success together with his hanging, stringing his punches and kicks collectively, maintaining Palmer at bay because the spherical attracts to an in depth

MyMMANews scores spherical 2 for Bubba Jenkins. 10-9

Spherical 3:

Leg kicks begin this spherical from each fighters. Palmer finds success with a proper hook adopted by a straight left, two occasions in succession. Jenkins presses the motion in opposition to the cage, as soon as once more. Jenkins has his weight pressed in opposition to Palmer as each fighters commerce punches to the mid-section. Palmer lands an unintentional low blow, dropping Jenkins to the canvas. The motion resumes and Jenkins scoops Palmer within the air with a heavy dump to the mat, touchdown in facet management. Palmer appears to be like to safe a neck however Jenkins sees it and simply fends off to get again to his toes. The fighters commerce respective exhausting photographs all the way down to the wire with Palmer seeking to pull off a last-second KO. Too little too late as the ultimate bell sounds and Jenkins instantly smiles and raises his arms in what he believes is a certain victory.

MyMMANews scores spherical 3 for Bubba Jenkins. 10-9

Official end result: Bubba Jenkins defeats Lance Palmer by way of unanimous choice.

(30-27), (30-27), (30-27)

Bubba Jenkins secures 3 factors within the PFL featherweight opening spherical.

Adam Crist

Presently learning Broadcast Journalism at Wilmington College, Adam’s ardour for the game solely grows stronger when a fighter’s voice may be heard. He thrives on asking detailed inquiries to encourage the ideas behind the punches in hopes that every fighter can discover their correct justice. Specializing in pre and submit struggle interviews for MyMMANews, Adam strives to maintain the struggle followers in control with the latest and genuine MMA information potential.

He’s Co-promoter of Delaware’s premier kick-boxing and Muay Thai group, IBF Promotions. Not too long ago he has additionally accompanied MMA organizations International Proving Floor and XCC as Co-host and ringside commentator.