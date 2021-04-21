Bubba Jenkins full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Bubba Jenkins is all prepared to begin the subsequent journey of his MMA profession.

The previous NCAA wrestling nationwide champion from Arizona State signed with the PFL and can make his promotional debut on Friday evening at PFL 1.

Jenkins (11-3) will likely be combating a well-known foe in very long time PFL star Lance Palmer (22-3) as the 2 used to sq. off quite a bit of their school wrestlers careers. This time the 2 meet in a distinct rule set and plenty of eyes will likely be on the 2 as they kick off the primary card.

Previous to their struggle, Jenkins spoke to MyMMANews and different media retailers as a part of PFL 1 media day. You’ll be able to hear what Jenkins needed to say about his new residence and his upcoming struggle by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights happening on Friday’s PFL card are listed beneath:

Important Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)