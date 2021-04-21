LATEST

Bubba Jenkins full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bubba Jenkins full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Bubba Jenkins is all prepared to begin the subsequent journey of his MMA profession.

The previous NCAA wrestling nationwide champion from Arizona State signed with the PFL and can make his promotional debut on Friday evening at PFL 1.

Bubba Jenkins weighs in for a struggle in Bellator. He makes his PFL debut on Friday.

Jenkins (11-3) will likely be combating a well-known foe in very long time PFL star Lance Palmer (22-3) as the 2 used to sq. off quite a bit of their school wrestlers careers. This time the 2 meet in a distinct rule set and plenty of eyes will likely be on the 2 as they kick off the primary card.

Previous to their struggle, Jenkins spoke to MyMMANews and different media retailers as a part of PFL 1 media day. You’ll be able to hear what Jenkins needed to say about his new residence and his upcoming struggle by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights happening on Friday’s PFL card are listed beneath:

Important Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)
Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)
Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)
Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)
Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)
Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)
Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)
Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)

John Eric Poli
Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
37
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
36
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
33
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top