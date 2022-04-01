bubble is as fun as death

in his new movie bubble, director Judd Apatow has chosen to combine the satire of today’s blockbuster filmmaking with some current commentary on the COVID protocol and the 2020 quarantine moment. The result is a disaster, Apatow the worst movie ever made. It’s a toothless Hollywood satire that has nothing to say about any of its goals. All COVID material is painful and prone to aging almost instantly. It’s a shockingly bad comedy that’s almost entirely laugh-free, in which the talents of a huge cast of talented people are being wasted.

bubble, which debuts on Netflix on April 1, directed by Apatow, who co-wrote with Longtime South Park Hand Pam Brady. with funny peopleBack in 2009, Apatow showed some insight into showbiz….