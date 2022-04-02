Bubble Movie Review & Movie Summary (222)

Judd Apatow’s “The Bubble,” shot at Shepperton Studios, satirizes the entire famous incident with a light-hearted attitude. Structured in loosely connected episodes (where entire sub-plots can be removed without affecting the whole), “The Bubble” is often quite funny, but is a little over two hours long—there are segments where It is drag or flounder. With content like this, faster (and shorter) is usually more fun.

The cast and crew gather together in England to shoot the sixth installment of the “Cliff Beasts” franchise, a worldwide phenomenon about a group of scientists and researchers flying through the polar ice cap or something similar. Going toe-to-toe with dinosaurs. The director of this new installment is a guy named Darren (Fred Armison), who “won Sundance” for one…