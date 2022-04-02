Bubble’s Pedro Pascal and Daisy Ridley Really Have a Spitting Moment

Netflix’s quirky latest film The Bubble has arrived and throws viewers back into the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starring Star Wars legends Pedro Pascal and Daisy Ridley, we explore their weirdest scene together that has fans talking.

Bubble is a fictional action franchise based on the creation of Cliff Beasts. With filming threatening to derail, the stars have been put in a quarantine hotel for their own safety.

Isolated from the rest of the world, the actors quickly begin to sort things out, only to get awkward as the film progresses.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s The Bubble.