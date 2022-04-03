Bucha: Corpses are strewn across the streets in a Kyiv suburb after Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

Editor’s Note: Warning: This story contains disturbing images.

Lviv, Ukraine CNN ,

Lifeless bodies of at least 20 civilian men line up near a single street in Bucha town capital of ukraine, Some lie down on the sidewalk, while others fall on their backs, mouths wide open in a sad testament Russian profession,

A man’s hands are tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Another man is lying alone, stuck in a bicycle by the side of the grass. A third man is lying in the middle of the road near the charred remains of a burnt-out car.

The shocking photos of the massacre in Boucha were taken by the Agence France-Presse…