Bucha massacre: what happened and what were its consequences? – International

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Russian soldiers as “murderers, tyrants, rapists, robbers” after the massacre of civilians in Bucha near Kyiv was exposed, looking to lead new Western sanctions against Moscow this week. have hope.

Images of dozens of corpses lying in mass graves or littering the streets around the Ukrainian capital this weekend after the Russian withdrawal, like Antony Blinken, the head of US diplomacy, spoke of western rebels ‘punched in the stomach’ . UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he was “deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha”, and the UN human rights office spoke of “potential war crimes”.

The total death toll is still uncertain. According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova,…