Buchi Babu Naga eager to join forces with Chaitanya?

Buchi Babu Naga eager to join forces with Chaitanya?
Buchi Babu, willing to join forces with Naga Chaitanya?

Young director Buchi Babu Sanaa is currently on the ninth cloud. His recently released directorial venture Uppena, which is a romantic entertainer, has impressed everyone. With the film being a massive blockbuster, Buchi Babu Sana has been receiving crazy offers from various production houses. Now reports are coming that Bucci Babu Sana is filling up with offers from top producers.

Reports are coming that the makers of Mythri Movie Makers asked Uppena’s director, Buchi Babu Sana, whether you want a car or a house? There is no official word as to whether Buchi Babu Sana accepted it or not. But sources say that Mythri Movie Makers will surely give her a fancy gift as an appreciation of her work for the film Uppa, with Kriti Shetty and Vaishnav Tej in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz suggests that Buchi Babu Sana has signed his next two projects with the Maithri Movie Makers banner, but now it is also being heard that Buchi Babu Sana is keen to join the Sena Akkineni Nag Chaitanya. However, official confirmation about Buchi Babu Sana and Naga Chaitanya is awaited.

Naga Chaitanya is currently working with Vikram Kumar for Thank You and is awaiting the release of Love Story.

