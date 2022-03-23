LATEST

Bucks vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 22 best bets from model on 79-49 run

Posted on
Bucks vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 22 best bets from model on 79-49 run

The Chicago Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks for a Central Division matchup on Tuesday evening. Chicago is 0-2 against Milwaukee this season and 16-19 on the road. Milwaukee is 44–27 on aggregate, 24–12 at home, and 8–2 in 10 games, with the Bucks winning four consecutive home games. Khris Middleton (wrist) is out for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as a probable, while Chicago lists Zach Lavin (knee) as a suspect.

Kaiser Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the eight-point favorite, and the tip-off is…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

651
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
537
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
473
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
450
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
428
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
403
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
391
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top