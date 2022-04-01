Bucks vs. Net Odds and Predictions, and Player Prop Parlay

TNT game of the week! Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the biggest NBA games left on the schedule. The game is taking place in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving will be proactive thanks to Mayor Eric Adams reversing his vaccine mandate.

Below is a breakdown of Thursday’s big game at Barclays Center.

Bucks vs Net Odds

Spread: Net -1.5 vs Bux +1.5

Moneyline: Net-130 vs. Bucks +105

TOTAL: Over 243.5 | under 243.5

