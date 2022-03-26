Bucs News: Tom Brady to Dolphins rumors

Oh, off season. Where rumors and speculations are sure to have little or no basis in reality. Where people throw stuff at the wall just to see what sticks or in an attempt to go “viral”. The latest such nonsense comes aimed at Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, where the host of a Bruins show on NESN thinks it’s not Tampa Bay that Brady would be suitable for, but a different Florida team;

Now, that’s not to say that Arnold isn’t connected or that the NFL isn’t taking a pulse on some things around the world. He was one of the first to say that Brady would sign with the Books in 2020. However, this speculation makes absolutely zero sense.

People can make all kinds of connections to the fact that Rob Gronkowski hasn’t signed yet (don’t worry, he’s…