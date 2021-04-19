Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

For NFL groups wanting so as to add to their linebacker corps this offseason, there are lots of potential Day 3 choices within the upcoming draft. Texas A&M linebacker Devodrick “Buddy” Johnson presents an clever and skilled run stopper who might hear his title referred to as in that vary within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Buddy Johnson NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Linebacker

College: Texas A&M

Present Yr: Senior

Top: 6’0 1/2″

Weight: 229 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Buddy Johnson Scouting Report

Positives: Arduous-working, undersized linebacker who’s greatest defending the run. Affected person, stays with assignments, and rapidly locates the ball handler. Breaks down nicely, makes use of his fingers to guard himself, and fires up the sphere in run protection. Fluid transferring laterally, slides off blocks and will get to the motion making the deal with.

Negatives: Shows common talent in pursuit regardless of his 40 time. Greatest making performs up the sphere and within the field.

Evaluation: Johnson is a run-and-chase linebacker with measurement limitations and a little bit of a one-dimensional sport. He’s a superb match inside a 3-4 alignment, and Johnson comes with a special-teams mentality.

Buddy Johnson Participant Profile

Though he leaves Texas A&M as a linebacker prospect within the 2021 NFL Draft, Johnson arrived in School Station as a multi-talented jack-of-all-trades. As a junior at Kimball Excessive College in Dallas, he’d earned second-team All-District honors as a quarterback. The next yr, his versatility was on full show as he discovered ever-increasing methods to contribute to the staff.

Most highschool gamers — except they’re at a significant powerhouse — play some twin function, lining up on each side of the ball. Nevertheless, Johnson transcended the usual expectation as a senior. He led Kimball in each speeding yards (472) and receiving yards (446). Moreover, he added 268 passing yards. Johnson paired his spectacular offensive manufacturing with first-team All-District honors at linebacker.

A 3-star prospect who narrowly missed out on rating as a top-50 participant within the state of Texas, he naturally obtained loads of consideration. Native curiosity got here from most in-state groups — all however Texas — as over 20 presents surfaced from throughout the nation. Finally, he would keep near residence to play linebacker for Texas A&M.

Johnson’s school soccer profession at Texas A&M

Though he wouldn’t begin till 2019, Johnson noticed enjoying time in 12 video games as a freshman. He made some performs from the linebacker place for Texas A&M, securing 20 tackles, a primary profession sack, and three quarterback hurries.

The season finale towards LSU demonstrated his potential, with a career-high 9 tackles, 1 sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Regardless of including 27 tackles — together with 5 tackles for loss — in 12 video games as a sophomore, it wouldn’t be till his junior season the place he’d actually flex his defensive muscle.

As a full-time starter, Johnson led the Aggies with 77 tackles. Furthermore, he’d sit third on the staff with 9.5 tackles for loss. In a standout efficiency towards Ole Miss, he racked up 10 tackles and recovered a fumble for a 62-yard landing. The rating helped safe a Texas A&M victory and noticed Johnson garner SEC Defensive Participant of the Week deserves.

Johnson completed his school profession in fashion in 2020. Regardless of the shortened season, the Texas A&M product led the staff in tackles (86), tackles for loss (8.5), and compelled fumbles (2). He additionally generated 4 sacks whereas incomes recognition as a semifinalist for the distinguished Butkus Award. A staff captain in 2020, he displayed management on the sphere, each vocally and together with his manufacturing.

Following the season, Johnson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He goals to be the primary Texas A&M linebacker to be drafted to the NFL since Sean Porter in 2013.

Buddy Johnson’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Johnson provides worth as a run-stopping, clever linebacker with special-teams expertise. Some considerations over his lengthy pace might have been addressed throughout his professional day. Nevertheless, he’s nonetheless at his greatest coming downhill towards the run. Johnson performed because the MIKE linebacker in Texas A&M’s 4-2-5 protection and will play the same function in a 4-3 system or at inside linebacker in a 3-4 within the NFL.

Taking part in as a 3-4 linebacker, some staff suits can be the Denver Broncos, Inexperienced Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams. Alternatively, primarily based on a 4-3 system, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints might covet Johnson’s capacity.

