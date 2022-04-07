Budget 2022: Fed eyeing $31 billion in net new spending

The federal liberals have more than $85 billion in new spending room from a rapidly accelerating economic rebound and plan to spend some unexpectedly on a series of measures aimed at maintaining good growth.

The 2022 budget, released Thursday, includes more than $31 billion in net new spending over the next five years.

Its goal is to accelerate the flow of goods through the country’s supply chains, boost housing supply, and lift businesses out of an anemic period of investment.

The new spending raised the fiscal year deficit to $52.8 billion from an earlier estimate of $44.1 billion.

Government officials have seen the spending as a hedge against the near future.