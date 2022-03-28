Budget 2022: One-time payment stopped in 2022 budget for Australia, calls for wage increase

One economist says a lump-sum payment for millions of Australians in the federal budget would be welcome, but it won’t do much to provide subsistence relief.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has vowed Tuesday’s budget will include measures aimed at easing the rising financial burden of inflation, with the anticipation of one-time payments of up to $400 for most working Australians and pensioners.

Watch Josh Frydenberg give key budget clues in the video above

For more personal finance related news and videos check out Personal Finance ,

“It’s the number one theme around the kitchen table – high petrol prices, high food prices,” explained Mr. Frydenberg. weekend sunrise on Sunday.

“We will now provide cost of living relief.”

The treasurer said that Australians should…