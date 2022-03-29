Play Video

Budget 2022: Promote parental leave and cash pay for pensioners, while climate change spending declines

Cost of living ‘will do practically nothing’ for many

by social affairs correspondent Norman Hermento

The federal government will spend $1.5 billion on a one-time $250 cost of living payment, but both National Seniors Australia and the Anti-Poverty Center say it will not have a long-term impact.

“People are talking about it being a week’s rent, or a few weeks’ worth of groceries,” said Kristin O’Connell, a spokeswoman for the Anti-Poverty Center.

“It will do practically nothing.”

Payments on pensions and Centrallink aid will go to around six million Australians.

National Seniors’ chief advocate Ian Henschke said in a statement that pensioners would welcome the federal government’s lump-sum payment to help with rising prices.

“However, if a landlord increases the rent by at least …


