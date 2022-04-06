Budget has no effect on rates: Treasury | young witness

The Treasury doesn’t believe government spending in last week’s federal budget will drive inflation or change the outlook for interest rates.

Budget papers for 2022/23 show the government made $39 billion in new spending decisions, including an $8.6 billion in a living package.

Luke Yeoman, deputy secretary of the Treasury’s Macroeconomic Group, listening to the Senate’s projections, said that given the size of the overall economy, he did not expect it to have any effect on inflation.

“We do not believe the level of spending will materially change the profile of interest rates,” he told senators on Wednesday.

His remarks came as the Reserve Bank of Australia was laying the groundwork for interest rate hikes in the coming months.