Budget smartphone with 7 inch display and 6000mAh battery launched at just Rs 7,799

Lava has launched its new smartphone Lava Z2 Max in the domestic market in India, the special feature of this phone is that it has been introduced by the company keeping in mind the online classes. This will be liked by those customers who are looking for a phone with a large battery and display for their children’s online classes. The most special thing about Lava Z2 Max is its 7-inch display and a strong 6000mAh battery.

This budget smartphone of Lava has a large 7-inch display, which comes with a thin bezel. The aspect ratio of the phone screen is 20.5: 9, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for the protection of the screen. This budget smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Lava Z2 Max works on Android 10 Go Edition. Customers can bring this phone home in stroked blue color.

As a camera, the Lava Z2 Max has a dual rear camera setup, the phone has a square-shaped camera module on the rear, which has a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfie and video calling.



The 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant of Lava Z2 Max is priced at Rs 7,799, the phone can be purchased from Lava India website, Flipkart and Amazon India.