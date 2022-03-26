Buenos Aires Times | IMF approves Argentina’s US$45-billion deal already facing risks

The International Monetary Fund has approved Argentina’s $45 billion deal, the final step in consolidating the deal already facing economic and political challenges.

The program was approved by the lender’s executive board at a meeting on Friday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named as the decision has not been made public yet. The IMF’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement – Argentina’s 22nd with the IMF since 1958 – is the latest chapter in the country’s turbulent relations…