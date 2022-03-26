LATEST

Buenos Aires Times | Plenty of reasons to tune in for Argentina’s clashes with Venezuela and Ecuador

Posted on
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates warm up during a training session in Ezeiza on March 23, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Venezuela to be held on March 25.

While Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers are next to meaningless in the competitive sense, albiceleste Already safely in the final, this week’s clashes against Venezuela and Ecuador are of profound symbolic significance.

Friday and Tuesday’s outings will almost be the last competitive matches Lionel Scaloni’s men will face before moving on to a tournament proper in Qatar this November, with the exception of the scheduled game against fellow continental champions Italy at Wembley – as the late Diego Maradona wanted, of course – and that mysterious…

Read Full News

