Buenos Aires Times | World Cup draw: Argentina face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the Qatar World Cup later this year after FIFA pulled out for football’s most famous tournament in Doha on Friday.

albiceleste Group C were drawn and they will start their campaign against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday 22 November at 4 PM Buenos Aires time.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will then face Mexico on Saturday, 26 November at 10 a.m. at the Education City Stadium, then return to the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, 30 November at 4 p.m. for the match against Poland.

Among other titles, there will be a mouth-watering clash between former World Cup winners Germany and Spain, who were drawn in the same group. The geopolitical rivals of the United States and Iran were also attracted…