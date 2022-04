Age alone may indicate that Diggs may be retiring as a member of the Bills. He is 29 years old and will have many more years as a top talent.

But the interesting thing is that when this news came out, some media outlets wrote this in their updates.

Team Spoon feeds most of the news to those top analysts and insiders—and they even tell them little nuggets, like retirement talk.

Diggs really, really, only wants to play for the Bills for the rest of his career.